Person shot, killed near Lake Merritt after trying to stop car burglary: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A person trying to interrupt a car burglary in Oakland was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say the shooting happened in the area of El Embarcadero and Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt.

According to authorities, the victim of a car burglary tried to interrupt another car burglary that was happening.

The burglar shot the victim and left the area, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated but was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this incident, police ask you to call the department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the police department for information that can lead to an arrest.

Police continue to investigate at this time. No other details have been released.