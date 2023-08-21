SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in San Francisco’s Mission District on Monday, the San Francisco Police Department said.

SFPD responded to 24th and Mission Streets at about 5:50 p.m. regarding gunshots being heard.

Responding officers could not find a victim immediately. Later, a victim was located and hospitalized, SFPD said.

The suspect in the shooting remains at large. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.