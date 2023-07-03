(KRON) — A victim is recovering at a hospital after being stabbed at a Gold Cup soccer game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the Santa Clara Police Department confirmed.

Police were called to the stadium at 8:47 p.m. for the reported stabbing near the seating area. SCPD said the victim was stabbed with a knife near their collarbone. Police did not provide an update on their condition.

The stabbing happened during a contest between Mexico and Qatar, part of the CONCACAF Gold Cup competition. Levi’s Stadium hosted that match and another between Jamaica and St. Kitts & Nevis on Sunday.

Information is limited at this time. Check back later for more.