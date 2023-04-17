(KRON) — A man was arrested in Santa Rosa on Friday after he was accused of stabbing someone multiple times, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Deputies were called to the 4600 block of Porter Creek Road just before 10 a.m. on Friday for the report of a fight involving a knife. Upon arrival, an SCSO deputy saw a man matching the suspect description, and bystanders told the deputy he was armed, police said.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Santa Rosa resident Enrique Galvan, was taken into custody without incident. The deputy found a utility knife in his pocket, per SCSO.

Police said Galvan attacked the victim with a knife before bystanders intervened, preventing more attacks. While Galvan was being arrested, medical personnel tended to the victim, who had multiple stab wounds.

After being taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Galvan was jailed for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and committing a felony while on bail. All three crimes are felonies.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Galvan is being held on a $1,050,000 bail for the stabbing and another physical fight.