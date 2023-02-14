SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco police responded to reports of a person down on the 500 block of Ellis Street in the Tenderloin around 1:10 a.m., according to SFPD officials. Officers found a victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing and will be updated.