(KRON) — One person is dead after a stabbing in San Mateo on Wednesday, the city’s police department said. A suspect remains at large.

The San Mateo Police Department was called to the 200 block of 37th Avenue at 3:48 p.m. A specific address was not given, and officers went door-to-door across an apartment complex to investigate.

The victim was found in an apartment on the 200 block of 36th Avenue. Police believe the victim knew the suspect.

SMPD is attempting to find and arrest the suspect. The investigation remains open.