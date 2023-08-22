(KRON) — One person was hit and killed by a train in Belmont Monday night, according to Caltrain.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. when a northbound train struck the person as it approached the station. Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and the person was pronounced dead.

Caltrain said 13 passengers were on board at the time of the collision and were moved to the platform area shortly after. Service was stopped in the area following the incident.

No other injuries were reported.