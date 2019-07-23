Person struck by Caltrain in Burlingame dies

BURLINGAME (KRON) – A person was killed on Monday evening after being struck by a Caltrain near the Burlingame Station, according to Caltrain.

Around 4:45 p.m. a person was hit after trespassing on the tracks.

As emergency officials investigate, all trains in the area were stopped.

The southbound track has since been reopened but are moving at restricted speeds in the area.

At the time of the accident, 750 passengers were on board but no injuries have been reported.

At this time, passengers should expect at least 60-minute delays.

According to Caltrain, this is their eighth fatality this year.