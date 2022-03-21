MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – A person trespassing on the train tracks in Mountain View was struck by a Caltrain on Monday evening, according to officials.

Around 8:55 p.m., a train heading southbound between San Antonio Station and Rengstorff Ave. struck the person — Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say that both tracks have been released at maximum authorized speed after being reduced following the collision.

At the time, there were about 60 passengers onboard the train. There were no onboard injuries reported.

No other details have been released.