SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person was struck by a train inside a tunnel in San Francisco, Caltrain reports.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Caltrain says southbound train #102 struck a person who was trespassing on the tracks inside tunnel #3 in San Francisco.

At approximately 5:08 a.m., southbound train #102 struck an individual who was trespassing on the tracks inside Tunnel #3 in San Francisco. Delays of up to 60 minutes. — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) August 25, 2021

Trains in San Francisco are delayed up to 60 minutes due to the incident.