SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – After initially saying a person was struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco on Friday afternoon, the transit agency clarified that the train hit an object instead, so regular service has resumed.

Northbound train No. 249 heading from San Jose to San Francisco hit the object shortly before 1:55 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 south of the 22nd Street station.

After crews determined no one was hit, regular service resumed on the tracks.