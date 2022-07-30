SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon, the agency told KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m.

The incident happened near Main Street where the surrounding area and train tracks were closed for about one hour. Train service resumed at 3:35 p.m.

Caltrain said there were approximately 72 passengers on board. None of them were reported to be injured.

As of 4 p.m., no other details about the victim were released.

Check back for updates as KRON4 learns more regarding this incident.