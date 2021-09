SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A person is in the hospital after getting struck by a train in Sunnyvale.

The unidentified person was trespassing on the tracks at Lawrence Station when northbound train #101 struck them around 4:44 a.m. on Wednesday, a SamTrans spokesperson said.

Seven passengers were on the train when the accident happened, with none of them injured, according to SamTrans.

The tracks are open at regular speed.