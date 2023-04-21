(KRON) — The victim of a Tuesday crash in San Jose succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, the San Jose Police Department said.

The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of North White Road and Kentridge Drive involving a gray Chevy PT Cruiser and a pedestrian. An investigation revealed that the man driving the Chevy was going northbound on North White Road when the car veered into the southbound lanes and struck a man who was standing in the bike lane waiting to cross the street, police said.

The victim was originally hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on Thursday.

There have been eight fatal crashes in San Jose so far in 2023, killing nine people. Six of the victims were pedestrians, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email 4461@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.