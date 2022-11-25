SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews rescued one person from a fall Friday afternoon at Pescadero State Beach, Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit (CZU) announced on Twitter. The person climbed down a cliff and fell onto the rocks.

The unidentified person suffered a non-life-threatening injury, officials said. Video (above) shows firefighters used a rope to rescue the person and bring them to the top of the cliff.

Pescadero State Beach is located off Highway 1, approximately 15 miles south of Half Moon Bay.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The tweet by Cal Fire regarding the incident was sent at 6:20 p.m. No other information was immediately available