Person suffers major injuries after falling from cliff on Angel Island

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The California Highway Patrol Air Operations rescued a person who had fallen from a cliff on Angel Island on Monday afternoon.

Helicopter officials and firefighters in a boat responded to the scene.

Authorities found a person laying in a small cove near the water — a difficult area to access.

CHP officials say the person had fallen about 30 feet onto a rocky shoreline. He received major injuries.

In a Facebook post, the CHP said, “to complicate the rescue further, the nearest access for firefighters by land was from approximately 300 feet above.”

Air operations officers were able to hoist the person to the nearby firefighters.

Fire officials transported the person to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. He is currently being treated.

No other details have been released at this time.