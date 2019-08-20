Person suffers major injuries in assault near UC Berkeley campus hours before move-in day

BERKELEY (KRON) – One person is hospitalized with major injuries after being assaulted with a deadly weapon overnight near the UC Berkeley campus.
According to Berkeley police, the assault happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Channing Way near Telegraph Avenue.
Police said the suspect was armed but did not disclose the type of weapon involved.
A suspect description has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.
Tuesday marks move-in day for freshman students at UC Berkeley, so officials are reminding the campus community of the following safety tips:
- Utilize the free Night Safety Services located at http://nightsafety.berkeley.edu
- Travel with a friend or in a group
- Be alert and aware of your surroundings
If you sense danger, be sure to:
- Move away from the threat. Cross the street and increase your pace.
- Join a group of people or enter an open business establishment.
- Please do not delay in calling 911. UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.
