Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Person suffers major injuries in assault near UC Berkeley campus hours before move-in day

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) – One person is hospitalized with major injuries after being assaulted with a deadly weapon overnight near the UC Berkeley campus.

According to Berkeley police, the assault happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Channing Way near Telegraph Avenue.

Police said the suspect was armed but did not disclose the type of weapon involved.

A suspect description has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.

Tuesday marks move-in day for freshman students at UC Berkeley, so officials are reminding the campus community of the following safety tips:

  • Utilize the free Night Safety Services located at http://nightsafety.berkeley.edu
  • Travel with a friend or in a group
  • Be alert and aware of your surroundings
    If you sense danger, be sure to:
  • Move away from the threat.  Cross the street and increase your pace.
  • Join a group of people or enter an open business establishment.
  • Please do not delay in calling 911.  UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News