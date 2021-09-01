Person suspected of multiple robberies in Hayward arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Hayward police said they arrested a suspect believed to be involved in several robberies in the area.

Officers from the Hayward Police Department said they executed a search/arrest warrant on Wednesday morning in the 25000 block of Belmont Ave.

Before taking the unidentified suspect into custody, police said they found evidence during the search, including a loaded firearm.

Police did not specify when the robberies took place, but said they were reported in Hayward and Union City.

