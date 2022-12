SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A person has been taken to the hospital after two residential units were damaged in a San Jose fire, the city’s fire department tweeted.

The two-alarm fire is on the 4700 block of Hatfield Walkway; traffic is closed on Samaritan Drive between Saidel Drive and Clydelle Avenue. People are asked to avoid the area.

The fire was called in at 10:40 a.m.