(KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Interstate 880 on Sunday night, California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on I-880 southbound just north of 29th Avenue.

CHP responded to the crash scene at 11:13 p.m. Officers found the victim lying in the left lane unconscious.

They were resuscitated and hospitalized. The hospital later reported that they had died.

The driver of the car involved cooperated with authorities, CHP said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

CHP said the pedestrian was walking from the shoulder of the freeway to the center divider when they were struck. The crash happened in the middle lane.

Lanes were closed for about 10-15 minutes Sunday night as CHP investigated.