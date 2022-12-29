NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A person who fell into a four-story commercial hopper in the City of Newark on Tuesday was rescued by Alameda County firefighters, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The department responded to a confined space rescue call in Newark with a report of an individual entrapped inside a hopper.

It took firefighters one hour to extricate the individual from the hopper, which was filled with gypsum powder, according to the tweet. The rescue was a combined agency effort with members of the Fremont Fire Department, Newark Police Department, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and Hayward Fire Department also assisting, according to a subsequent tweet.

“The crews worked well together on a high-level incident,” the tweet stated.