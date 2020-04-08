Personal protection equipment donations collected for healthcare workers in Contra Costa County

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) – A donation drive to build a stockpile of supplies for health care workers continued in Contra Costa County.

Over a 5-day period more than 2,000 personal protection items have been collected.

Donations of personal protection equipment for healthcare providers in Contra Costa County were being made in the parking lot of the Civic Center in the City of San Ramon.

The donation effort is open to the public.

“We are just amazed by the outpouring of donations from the public,” Trisha Johnson said.

Trisha Johnson of Contra Costa Health Services is in charge of the PPE Donation Drive.

Even though we were both at the location we practiced social distancing using Facetime for the interview.

“Essentially we have been accepting surgical masks, surgical gowns, eye protections such as goggles, glasses. We also received some face shields as well, gloves and disinfecting wipes,” Johnson said.

The donation drive started back on March 24th.

The supplies will be distributed on an as needed basis among local hospitals in Contra Costa, including county hospitals, Kaiser, Sutter Delta and skilled nursing facilities.

“We are hoping that this stock pile of PPE that we have collected so far will be able to help that out in case they start running out of supplies. We can fulfill that need,” Johnson said.

Contra Costa Health Service Officials say they are also accepting homemade cloth masks like this one here and N95 masks that are in short supply.

They will accept them even if the box is opened as long as the masks inside are unused.

The next donation drive will be held on Tuesday April 14th at the San Pablo Library in the city of San Pablo.

