Personal trainers move programs online after coronavirus causes gym closure

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Local businesses are having a really hard time during this shut down.

Personal trainers, Theresa and Danny Gordon from “The Body Studio” in Foster City, say they’ve been in business together for almost 25 years and last week they had to suddenly close.

Despite this major set-back, they are very optimistic.

The trainers are also married to each other, so both their incomes are lost right now.

They are really trying to move their training online which is a learning curve for them but they say they will make it happen.

