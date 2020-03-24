SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Local businesses are having a really hard time during this shut down.
Personal trainers, Theresa and Danny Gordon from “The Body Studio” in Foster City, say they’ve been in business together for almost 25 years and last week they had to suddenly close.
Despite this major set-back, they are very optimistic.
The trainers are also married to each other, so both their incomes are lost right now.
They are really trying to move their training online which is a learning curve for them but they say they will make it happen.
Latest stories:
- Personal trainers move programs online after coronavirus causes gym closure
- Bay Area parents adjust to new normal of juggling work, home schooling kids
- Spreading joy through sidewalk art across Bay Area
- Oakland native living dream of playing college basketball halted due to coronavirus
- Antioch Raley’s closes after COVID-19 mix up, no known team member has tested positive