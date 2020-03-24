Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Personal trainers move programs online after coronavirus causes gym closure

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Local businesses are having a really hard time during this shut down.

Personal trainers, Theresa and Danny Gordon from “The Body Studio” in Foster City, say they’ve been in business together for almost 25 years and last week they had to suddenly close.

Despite this major set-back, they are very optimistic.

The trainers are also married to each other, so both their incomes are lost right now.

They are really trying to move their training online which is a learning curve for them but they say they will make it happen.

Latest stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News