(KRON) — A person’s body was found inside of a burning vehicle in Oakland’s Sequoyah Heights neighborhood overnight Sunday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

Just after 12 a.m., OPD received a call about a vehicle burning in the 9500 block of Mountain Boulevard. The Oakland Fire Department arrived at the scene and put the fire out. Once the fire was out, crews found a body inside of the torched vehicle.

OPD’s Homicide section has taken over the investigation, and investigators will be examining the circumstances surrounding the person’s death. Police did not share any identifying information about the victim.

Those with information about the fire or the person who died are asking to reach out to OPD at 510-238-3821 or call the Tip Line at 510-238-7950.