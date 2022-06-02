OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk.

There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that students and teachers were safe.

The classroom cougar caused quite a stir on campus until a California Department of Fish and Wildlife rescue team safely took the cub to the Oakland Zoo.

The cub is seen hiding in a classroom on June 1, 2022.

The mountain lion was sedated and underwent a full health checkup at the Oakland Zoo’s wildlife veterinary care center.

The Oakland Zoo’s big cat experts determined that the cub was likely an orphan and less than eight months old.

There have been no sightings of the cub’s mother around Pescadero High School, according to the zoo.

The cougar cub is carefully carried away from Pescadero High School after it was sedated. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo)

The cub will not be re-released back into the wild because he did not get to spend enough time with his mother learning how to be a lion, the zoo said.

“He is too young to be able to survive on his own. Mountain lions spend the first two years of their lives with their mothers, learning to hunt and survive in the wild. This lion is likely an orphan. He will be placed at an accredited zoo, under the discretion of the Oakland Zoo and California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife,” the Oakland Zoo wrote.

The cub receives a health checkup at the Oakland Zoo. (Image courtesy Oakland Zoo)

For now, the cougar will continue to be cared for at the Oakland Zoo and he will have a friend to keep him company.

Another young mountain lion, named Rose, was rescued in April after she was spotted by hikers in the Thornewood Open Space Preserve in San Mateo.

Rose was severely underweight when she was found and also lost her mother. Like the classroom cougar, Rose is too young to return to the wild, the zoo said.