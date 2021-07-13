Pest control employee arrested for stealing jewelry from Portola Valley customer

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) – A pest control employee has been arrested in San Mateo County after he stole jewelry from a woman’s home, according to the sheriff’s department.

On July 2, officials say they responded to the victim’s home after she reported that jewelry was stolen.

The victim told authorities that she believed that the pest control employee, 23-year-old Connor Timmons, had taken it.

Timmons was in the home earlier that day providing services. After he left, she noticed a large amount of jewelry was missing.

Detectives learned that Timmons had been on searchable probation — They conducted a probation search of Timmons’ residence in Menlo Park on July 13.

Officials found a large amount of jewelry in his bedroom, which included the jewelry stolen from the victim’s house.

After Timmons could not explain how he obtained the jewelry, he was arrested for grand theft and possession of the stolen property.

Timmons has been booked at the San Mateo County Main Jail.

Officials believe that Timmons used this job to steal from victim’s homes.

If you have any information or have had a recent business encounter with Timmons, you are asked to call authorities at (650) 363-4062.