Pet ducks who survived CZU Lightning Complex fires ready for new home

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Have an empty duck pond to fill?

You can adopt a pair of pet ducks who survived for eleven days during the CZU Lightning Complex Fires. Forest and Meadow, a male and female pair, were surrendered to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA by their owner, who tragically lost his home in the fires impacting San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

The ducks were able to avoid the fire and smoke and foraged for food and water for over a week until they were rescued on August 31, according to the humane society’s communication manager, Buffy Martin Tarbox.

“Forest and Meadow are true survivors of the recent destructive wildfires,” Tarbox said.

Forest is a Mallard duck and Meadow is a Peking duck.

“Since they are pet ducks, they are not used to having to fend for themselves in the wild, and especially in the middle of a raging wildfire,” said Tarbox. “They were covered in soot and ash, dehydrated, underweight and quite hungry when they arrived at our shelter. But Forest and Meadow are doing much better now and ready for a new home.”

Schedule an appointment to meet Forest and Meadow by calling 650-340-7022.

