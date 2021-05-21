Pet food recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KRON) – Possible contamination of Salmonella has led to a voluntary recall of Natural Balance Pet Foods on Friday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration released the announcement of the recall of some cat food products, including:

5 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food — Retail UPC Code: 2363300233 — Lot Code: 1008080 06:42N811202:20 — Best if used by: 10-Mar-2022

2363300233 — 1008080 06:42N811202:20 — 10-Mar-2022 10 LB Bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food — Retail UPC Code: 2363300235 — Lot Code: 1008080 06:42N811202:20 — Best if used by: 10-Mar-2022

The company said it was found through a routine state surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

These products were shipped across the U.S. for retail and online sales.

There have not been any customer complaints or illnesses reported at this time.

Officials say Salmonella can cause:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite

Fever

Excessive salivation

You are advised to contact your veterinarian if your pet ingested this cat food and has symptoms.

Be aware that some cats may not appear sick but can pass the infection to animals and humans.

If you have any questions, call 1-833-558-0908, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. PST, or visit www.naturalbalanceinc.com/contact-us.