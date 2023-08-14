(KRON) — A burglary suspect was taken into custody Sunday following a foot chase that ended when officers deployed a taser, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Petaluma PD dispatch got a call at around 2:07 a.m. Sunday from someone reporting that they heard gunshots followed by glass breaking in the area around Aroyo Center.

Officers responded, arriving within a few minutes of the 911 call. The responding officers located a broken window at a business within the center. They called for anyone inside to come out.

A short while later, the suspect, later identified as Yony Rodas, came out the front door. Officers commanded Rodas to show his hands and surrender. According to police, he refused to comply and took off on foot.

Officers gave chase and pursued Rodas through Arroyo Center toward a residential neighborhood. Fearing the suspect was armed due to the initial reports, an officer chasing Rodas deployed his taser, according to police.

This immediately ended the pursuit. Rodas was taken into custody.

Police conducted a search of Rodas’ person. They found several burglary tools, but did not locate a firearm. Officers also searched the business Rodas had allegedly burglarized and the surrounding area. They failed to locate any evidence of a firearm.

Rodas was booked into Sonoma County Jail for burglary, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools.