(KRON) — A Petaluma bus driver was taken into custody after a fast food restaurant was evacuated on Tuesday, the Petaluma Police Department said. Lloyd Robinson, 41, of Rohnert Park was arrested on a count of annoying/molesting a child under 18 years old.

“Petaluma Police Detectives were conducting an investigation regarding allegations of lewd behavior, specifically annoying a minor,” PPD said. The subject was Robinson, a bus driver with Petaluma Transit.

Police developed probable cause to arrest Robinson and responded to North McDowell Boulevard to do so. Upon arrival, officers could not find Robinson in the building where he was last seen.

Police then got word that Robinson was hiding in a fast food restaurant on North McDowell Boulevard. More units responded, and police believed he had barricaded himself inside the restaurant.

The restaurant was evacuated, but police could not find Robinson inside. Police then learned that he was hiding in the building where he was first seen. Police made contact with him via phone, and he was finally arrested.