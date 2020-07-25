Petaluma crew members quarantined after firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

PETALUMA (BCN) — The Petaluma Fire Department has quarantined 15 crewmembers after a firefighter tested positive last week for COVID-19, fire officials said Saturday.

The firefighter, who tested positive on July 19, is currently in good condition and has not been hospitalized, said Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

The firefighter and 14 crewmembers that he had close contact with have been isolated. In addition, Station 3, where the infected firefighter works, is closed for cleaning by a professional cleaning company.

While the station is closed, Rancho Adobe Fire Department will assist the Petaluma department in responding to emergency calls, Power said.

During the pandemic, the Petaluma Fire Department has implemented procedures to protect the community and fire department, including wearing N95 or surgical masks while outside the station, Power said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.