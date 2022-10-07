PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A deceased bird has been found in Sonoma County with West Nile Virus, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District announced in a press release Friday.

The bird was an American Crow found near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road in Petaluma. Authorities will continue to trap, test, and monitor the adult mosquitos in the area that the crow was found in.

Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a statement released Friday, “this positive dead bird is a reminder that West Nile virus is endemic to our region.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is the first detection of West Nile Virus detected in Sonoma County in 2022, Friday’s press release stated. The public is encouraged to protect against mosquito bites, look for and eliminate standing water in their yards, and stock permanent ponds with mosquitofish.