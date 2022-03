SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Petaluma is telling some residents to steer clear of the water.

The reason is a paint spill, which occurred around Lynch Creek, officials stated via tweet.

“A house painter dumped white latex paint into a storm sewer which then traveled into Lynch Creek,” the tweet stated.

People in the area are advised not to drink the water, not to swim in the water, not to go fishing in the creek, and to keep pets out of it.