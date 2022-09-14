PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A driver is injured after a crash Tuesday night, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. near Johnson Street onto East Washington Street where the driver tried to make a right turn but crashed into a “Bike Route” sign.

The collision caused the driver’s tires to pop and airbags to deploy, according to police. The driver, identified as Antonio Mendoza Salinas, continued to drive approximately 40-45 mph eastbound on East Washington Street.

Salinas then continued to drive on Highway 101 southbound ramp where he crashed into a raised concrete barrier and the pedestrian safety railings on the East Washington Street overpass. Police said Salinas’ car, an Acura sedan, momentarily went airborne before stopping at an overpass.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Once the car was stopped and before officers arrived at the scene, witnesses saw Salinas trying to restart his vehicle in a likely attempt to flee the scene, police said. An adult male passenger was seen walking in pain from the car. Officers were not able to find him.

Officers arrived at the scene, and Salinas displayed objective signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking and driving. He was taken to the hospital, and after being medically cleared, Salinas was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI causing injury, hit-and-run property damage and being an unlicensed driver.