(KRON) – One person died as a result of a fatal crash on Bodega Avenue in Petaluma, according to police.

The Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol officers and the Petaluma Fire Department responded to a crash on Bodega Avenue near King Road at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 17.

According to police, a male driver of a Nissan Versa was pronounced deceased at the scene at the officer’s arrival. The driver was the only person in the car.

Police investigation indicates the Nissan was traveling eastbound on Bodega Avenue, west of King Road, at an unsafe speed. According to the police investigation, the driver lost control of the Nissan, which veered off the right side of the roadway and then collided with a tree. The Nissan overturned and continued down an embankment before landing on its roof, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707)-588-1400.