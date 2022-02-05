Petaluma firefighters respond to fire at 7-Eleven

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

PETALUMA (BCN) – Firefighters in Petaluma on Friday responded to a fire that broke out at a 7-Eleven.

On Friday at 9:51 a.m., the Petaluma Fire Department responded to 124 Petaluma Blvd. South on a report of a structure fire.

Responding units located a fire coming from the rear of the 7-Eleven that was exposing the surrounding fences and the building.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze prior to it extending into the interior of any structures.

The fire caused damage estimated at $20,000 to the exterior of the building and some fencing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.