PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A small roadside flower shop suffered a big loss during a burglary. It happened this past Mother’s Day. The incident was captured on surveillance video.

“We saw on the video surveillance, two guys come into the stand at about 1 a.m.,” Lennie Larkin, the owner of B-Side Farm & Floral Design said. “They just kind of ran in and grabbed all of the bouquets they could fit in their arms. Which was about $1,200 to $1,500 worth of stuff and took off with it. It was super-fast. It was a really big blow for us.”

Larkin, says it was a big blow because the two burglars cleaned out her roadside flower shop in the overnight hours before one of her busiest events of the year – Mother’s Day.

There are no on-site florist here at B-Side. Its a country roadside self check out business model that is built on the honor system between Larkin and her customers.

“It’s an honor system farm stand here,” Larkin said. “Anyone driving by can come in, check out what we have and leave the money in the safe. Then we also do a lot of deliveries down to San Francisco and Oakland and all over the Bay Area.”

There is no honor among these two thieves who took advantage of honor system. In fact, she says it is the first time something like this has happened since she opened the stand eight years ago.

“I don’t think I will get rid of the honor system because I love it,” the florist says. “I love doing it. Also, I couldn’t afford to staff a stand like this. It’s tricky. It’s like, yeah, I want to get these guys. I also don’t want them to come back, and I don’t want to feel threatened, and I want to feel respected with what I do here.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.