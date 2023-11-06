(BCN) — Petaluma firefighters and hazmat workers stopped an early morning chemical spill from reaching local waterways Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a chemical spill at 1:06 a.m. on Sonoma Mountain Parkway, near Cygnus Way.

They found a 20- gallon spill of an unknown substance on the roadway and an abandoned 55-gallon drum and three other containers left on the side of the road. Crews isolated the area, and a hazardous materials specialist identified the substance as a petrochemical liquid that posed no threat to the community, the city said in a statement.

The substance was removed from the roadway and didn’t get into nearby storm drains, that lead to the Petaluma River.

