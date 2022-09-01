PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A high school canceled classes on Thursday due to “suspicious” social media posts, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) announced in a Nixle alert. St. Vincent de Paul High School decided to cancel classes after two students received a Snapchat.

The post contained images of guns and references to a shooting, according to police. However, the posts did not reference any specific schools or location in Petaluma.

The student received a Snapchat message Wednesday night with three photos of multiple handguns and one rifle, St. Vincent de Paul High School Principal Patrick W. Daly said in an email sent to parents. The username of the account is travisjaidon70. Screenshots were taken of the pictures, and the account has since been deactivated by the user.

Daly contacted PPD, and an officer contacted the student for more information. Then, a second student received the same message — prompting the school to cancel classes the following day.

“The safety of your children is primary therefore school will be closed tomorrow September 1, 2022 as the PPD continues its investigation,” Daly said. “We will side with caution in the safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff.”

As of Thursday afternoon, police do not believe there is a credible threat to schools in the city. The Petaluma Police Department said they received a phone call around 8:02 p.m. on Wednesday from St. Vincent de Paul High School administration regarding those social media posts.

In June, a similar situation occurred when Petaluma police investigated a potential threat at Casa Grande High School. It was later determined that threat referenced a high school that was not in Petaluma.