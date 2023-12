(BCN) — A holiday lighted bicycle parade in Petaluma will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The 5-mile parade near the downtown area will start and finish at Aqus Cafe, located at 189 H St.

The parade will include rolling street closures along the route. Traffic disruption will be at a minimum, police said.

