Petaluma husband, wife found dead, identified

PETALUMA (BCN) – A husband and wife found dead inside a Petaluma home Saturday afternoon have been identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Dixie King, 79, and Harley King, 66, were found after Petaluma police did a welfare check at a home in the 1200 block of Del Sol Way because the pair had not been heard from for more than a week.

Officers arrived around 3:05 p.m., forced entry inside and found the couple both dead. Police said the case is being investigated as a homicide and there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects.

More details were not immediately released by Petaluma police pending further investigation.