(KRON) — A Petaluma man who broke into a Stinson Beach residence and assaulted the residents before arming himself with a kitchen knife was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a report of a burglary and violent assault just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The reporting party told the Marin County Sheriff’s Communication Center that Jack Ehlermann had broken in and was being physically assaultive.

According to police, Ehlermann, 21, turned off the power, forced his way into the home and forced his way into at least one interior room. The victims were eventually able to stop Ehlermann, who ultimately left the residence, after arming himself with a kitchen knife.

Deputies who arrived on the scene found Ehlermann in the driveway, still armed with the kitchen knife. Over a period of about 10 minutes, deputies were able to deescalate the situation and persuade Ehlermann to surrender without incident.

He was taken into custody and booked on the following charges:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Domestic Violence

Burglary

Vandalism

Possession of Burglary Tools

Battery

Stalking

Bail for Ehlermann was set at $500,000.