PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with visible injuries he said he suffered when another man struck him with a rock after a brief verbal altercation. The victim and nearby witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect, police said, and after a brief search officers found the suspect at the Mary Isaak Shelter and arrested Adan Lopez-Aguilera, 30.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Petaluma Police Officer N. Bautista at (707) 781-1272 or nbautista@cityofpetaluma.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.