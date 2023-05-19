A man was arrested Wednesday in Petaluma in connection with a reported attack on another man with a baseball bat. Jason Weiland, 41, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

On Wednesday at 11:54 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man being struck several times by a man with a baseball bat. Responding officers located the victim, who had suffered minor injuries in the attack.

The victim reported he was sitting on a bench at Steamer Landing when the man approached him and started repeatedly hitting him with a baseball bat. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, and the victim called 911, police said.

The victim refused treatment at the scene. Investigators were able to identify Weiland as the suspect in the attack, and he was later located and taken into custody without incident. Police said the motive for the assault is still under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.