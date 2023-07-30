(KRON) — A man was arrested on DUI suspicion after a three-vehicle crash Saturday night, the Petaluma Police Department (PPD) said on social media. Around 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the collision near Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive.

Miguel Cruz Lopez, 28, of Petaluma is accused of driving under the influence and rear-ending two vehicles. The first collision was at the intersection of Marina Avenue and Lakeville Highway, and the second was at Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive.

The two drivers hit by Cruz Lopez both had complaints of pain from their respective crashes, police said.

Cruz Lopez showed “objective signs” of alcohol intoxication and impairment when officers performed field sobriety tests, according to PPD. It was discovered that the suspect had a blood alcohol content approximately three times the legal limit.

The suspect was booked into Sonoma County Jail.