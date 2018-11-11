Petaluma man dies after colliding with unknown vehicle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PETALUMA (KRON) - Police say a 53-year-old man died in a traffic accident late Saturday night on North McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma.

Someone passing by had stopped to attempt at helping the victim before police arrived.

Officers say the man was lying on his back in the middle of the northbound lanes and was dead when they arrived.

There were other vehicle parts to an unknown car that left the scene near the victim's body, officials say.

According to authorities, the victims' car was still running in a southbound lane with the driver's door wide open across from the man.

Police are investigating to find out what sort of vehicle the parts found go to and are reviewing surveillance tape from nearby businesses.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time, but he was driving a 2014 black Mazda Miata.

