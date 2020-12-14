Petaluma man pistol-whipped and punched outside his home

PETALUMA (BCN) – Petaluma police are seeking suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped and punched a man outside of his home on Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to a 911 call about a man who had been assaulted by three male suspects with firearms while standing in front of his home in the 1300 block of St. Francis Drive.

The three suspects got out of a gray sedan and approached the victim, then pistol-whipped and punched him before getting back into the vehicle, which a female suspect drove away toward South McDowell Boulevard, police said.

The victim heard what he believed were two gunshots as the vehicle drove away, but noted the shots were not directed at him. Officers searched the area and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in an occupied car parked on the street, according to police.



The driver was described as a white woman around 20-years-old with a thin build and light brown hair, while one of the armed men was described as a white man in his early 20s and the other was described as a tall and thin Black man in his early 20s with short, curly hair. No description of the third suspect was immediately available, police said.

The victim suffered head and facial injuries and was later treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer Good at (707) 778-4372 or agood@cityofpetaluma.org.

