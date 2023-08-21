(KRON) — A Petaluma man who was wearing only a speedo and fur-lined boots was arrested Saturday for illegally possessing a handgun with a high-capacity magazine, according the Petaluma Police Department. Petaluma PD received a call reporting a man who was walking through Steamer Landing Park naked at around 3:51 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 19

Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with James Francis Johnson, 48, of Petaluma. At the time, Johnson was standing next to a vehicle wearing only a black speedo and boots. He was on local probation with terms that indicated he submit to a search of his person and property, police said.

During the search, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun with a high-capacity magazine.

As officers attempted to handcuff and arrest him, Johnson resisted. After a brief struggle, he was handcuffed and arrested.

He was transported to Sonoma County’s Main Adult Detention Facility and booked for charges including:

Carrying a loaded firearm in a public place

Manufacture/sale/etc. large capacity magazine

Obstruct/resist peace officer

Violation of probation

Police also released a picture of the firearm Johnson allegedly had on his person at the time of the arrest.