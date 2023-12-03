(KRON) — Saturday night, officers with the Petaluma Police Department made six DUI-related arrests during a DUI saturation period, officials said.

Police said five of the drivers were arrested for being over the .08 legal BAC limit with three of those drivers being at least twice the legal limit. One of the drivers, age 20, allegedly had a BAC of .06 and was witnessed consuming the alcohol.

One other driver was arrested after driving into a power pole on Lakeville Street and then into a guard rail causing a power outage in the area.

Drivers facing a first time DUI charge face average fines of between $13,500 and $20,000.

If you witness a suspected DUI driver, the Petaluma PD encourages you to call 911.