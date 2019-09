PETALUMA (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred Saturday evening, according to officials.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying the suspect.

He is described as a white man, around 50 years old, 5-foot-8, 230 pounds with blonde/white hair and a mustache.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact police at (707) 781-1205.

No further details have been released at this time, check back for updates.